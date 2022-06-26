Women dancing fiercely in Delhi metro catch attention of netizens, video goes viral

Recently various dance videos shot in the Delhi metro are floating around over the internet. A similar video is taking rounds of various social media platforms where two women are seen dancing to the beats of Dholaks as people surround them to watch.

In the viral video, the woman is seen to be dancing around the pole and sometimes she is using her pallu as a prop. People are seen enjoying the performance and loading them with cheerful applause. Although the co-passengers enjoy the women's performance, netizens give mixed reactions to the video.



