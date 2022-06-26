Elephant calf drowning in river saved by its mother, viral video melts hearts

Twitter : IFS Pawan Kaswan

A video of an Elephant mom saving he calf from drowning in North Bengal is winning the hearts of netizens. IFS officer Parween Kaswan shared that the video on Twitter has shown the mother and a baby elephant crossing a river.

The baby elephant was struggling to cross the river and looked like he is drowning as he was getting swept away due to the heavy current of waves. The elephant mama goes to her calf and stops being washed away by the waves with her body and carefully takes him towards the bank of the river by holding his trunk.

Netizens are going gaga over the heartwarming video and call the act, 'Unconditional love of mother elephant' and 'Absolutely incredible and touching'.

