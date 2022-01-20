Woman dances on news channel debate after being denied to speak - WATCH viral video

Initially, when debates started taking place on news channels, there was no shouting or abusing on air of any sort instead it was a means to have a healthy discussion and put forward valid points from all sides. However, these days debates are all about shouting, making a fuss and making everyone look bad, some guests even choose to walk away.

Recently, a Bengali news channel had to witness a similar incident where a guest created a nuisance in a debate over not being given a chance to speak.

A short clip from the debate went viral soon after it was shared on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

In the video, the woman is seen wearing a green kurta trying to make a point in the debate but continuously gets interrupted or denied. After trying multiple times when no one was paying attention to her, she burst out into a dancing mode.

Take a look at the video:

See what the participant in green kurti does when not given a fair chance to speak! pic.twitter.com/M58kKkbpxB — Elizabeth (@Elizatweetz) January 16, 2022



No matter how unprofessional one may call it, this is the trend these days where guests on a debate do whatever they please. However, the video is going viral and the internet is loving it.