Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Woman dances on news channel debate after being denied to speak - WATCH viral video

The short clip from the debate of the woman dancing soon went viral after it was shared on the microblogging platform, Twitter

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

Woman dances on news channel debate after being denied to speak - WATCH viral video

Initially, when debates started taking place on news channels, there was no shouting or abusing on air of any sort instead it was a means to have a healthy discussion and put forward valid points from all sides. However, these days debates are all about shouting, making a fuss and making everyone look bad, some guests even choose to walk away. 

Recently, a Bengali news channel had to witness a similar incident where a guest created a nuisance in a debate over not being given a chance to speak. 

A short clip from the debate went viral soon after it was shared on the microblogging platform, Twitter. 

In the video, the woman is seen wearing a green kurta trying to make a point in the debate but continuously gets interrupted or denied. After trying multiple times when no one was paying attention to her, she burst out into a dancing mode. 

Take a look at the video:


No matter how unprofessional one may call it, this is the trend these days where guests on a debate do whatever they please. However, the video is going viral and the internet is loving it. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.