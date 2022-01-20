Indo-French couple sings Kishore Kumar song and netizens are all hearts - WATCH viral video

There is no doubt that songs can connect people across different cultures and countries. This time Kishore Kumar’s famous song has gone crazy viral as the Internet is all praises for an Indo-French couple who sing the song magically.

The viral video, which now has more than 32,0000 views., shows Indo-French couple Meghdut Roy Chowdhury and Pauline Laravoire singing Kishore Kumar's Samne Yeh Kaun Aaya.

Meghdut Riy Chowdhury is from Kolkata and Pauline Laravoire is from France. Their song together has struck the chords of many hearts as people across many social media platforms are now sharing the video that has enriched lives of many music lovers with yet another beautiful performance. The couple shares many videos of their jamming sessions on Instagram and January 9 was just another day when they shared Kishore Kumar’s evergreen song Samne Yeh Kaun Aaya from the film Jawani Diwani. Little did they know, the video will crack open many hearts and receive such an overwhelming response.

The song released in 1972 was picturised on Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan. The video, now gone viral, shows Meghdut and Pauline singing the song with great ease ad happiness. While Meghdut plays the ukulele, Pauline entertains the viewers with her cute antics.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on Pauline’s Instagram with the caption – “Here's Samne Ye Kaun Aaya with @paulinelaravoire as part of this week's #indofrenchsingingsundays. Don't think we've ever attempted a song by #kishorekumar before. So choose the most fun one, obviously! If this home quarantine continues for much longer, you'll probably see us every weekend picking up a new song to play for you guys. Also, thank you to all the 7,50,000 people who saw our last video. That was complete madness. So much love all around”.

Some of the comments on the video clearly show how much people loved it. The comment section is full of heart emojis. One of the users was even shocked to see that the French girl knows the meaning too. Another one commented, you guys are the cutest.

Clearly, the viral video is a hit!