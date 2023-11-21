Headlines

What is IAS Tina Dabi's salary? Know perks, facilities which IAS officers get

What is IAS Tina Dabi's salary? Know perks, facilities which IAS officers get

Here is how much IAS Tina Dabi is paid and other perks that IAS officers get.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

Tina Dabi is one of the most famous IAS officers in our country. Dabi cracked the UPSC exam in 2015 on her first attempt and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 1. Millions of people follow her on Instagram.  Dabi is married to IAS Pradeep Gawande, a medical doctor-turned-IAS officer. 

Both Dabi and her husband are posted in Rajasthan. IAS Tina Dabi is currently on maternity leave, prior to that she was posted as the District Magistrate of Jaidelmer.

There is a lot of interest among people regarding Dabi's salary. So let us see how much the IAS officer earns.  In Rajasthan, the district collectors get a salary between Rs 1.34 lakh and 1.5 lakh. It is possible that Dabi's current salary is within this range. 

Apart from the salary Dabi also got a government house and a car, a driver and domestic help. IAS Dabi along with other IAS officers also get a gardener to take care of the house garden. Tina Dabi also gets four waiters and two constables who also act as gatekeepers. Tina Dabi also gets a personal security officer who remains with her in the field.

Dabi was previously married to IAS Athar Aamir Khan who also cracked the UPSC the same year as Tina Dabi and secured an AIR 2. However, the two got divorced due to some differences. Now, IAS Athar is posted in Jammu and is now married to Dr Mehreen Qazi. 

