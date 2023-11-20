Headlines

IND vs AUS: India's squad for 5-match T20 series against Australia announced, Suryakumar Yadav to lead team

PM Modi holds Rohit, Kohli's hands after World Cup final loss, pics go viral

Glenn Maxwell’s Indian origin wife Vini Raman trolled after India's World Cup 2023 final loss, hits back

Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan to romance Taapsee Pannu in first track from Dunki? Song to be out on this date

Meet man who worked with Virat Kohli for over 10 years, managed brand value, got him Rs 100 crore deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS: India's squad for 5-match T20 series against Australia announced, Suryakumar Yadav to lead team

Glenn Maxwell’s Indian origin wife Vini Raman trolled after India's World Cup 2023 final loss, hits back

Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan to romance Taapsee Pannu in first track from Dunki? Song to be out on this date

Top run-scorers in World Cup finals

Best fielders of ICC World Cup 2023

Most dismissals by wicket-keeper in single edition of ODI World Cups

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan to romance Taapsee Pannu in first track from Dunki? Song to be out on this date

Watch: Deepika Padukone shares Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at World Cup final, fans call it 'wholesome'

Nargis Fakhri breaks silence on dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor: ‘People started to…’

HomeViral

Viral

PM Modi holds Rohit, Kohli's hands after World Cup final loss, pics go viral

Pictures of PM Modi consoling heartbroken Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli along with other players at the India team dressing room goes viral.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India faced defeat against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final on Sunday. The defeat left the entire nation saddened but it was particularly difficult for the India team captain Rohit Sharma who was seen crying right as the match ended. 

A tearful Rohit walks out along with Virat Kohli and others. But the teams' efforts did not go unnoticed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally visited the team in the dressing room to offer them words of support. 

He also hugged the players and consoled them. The PM also wrote a heartfelt and supportive note for the team on social media platform 'X', saying, "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," 

 

Australia's captain won the toss and chose to field first. India managed to set 240 runs' target for the final match. With the outstanding partnership between Head and Marnus Labuschagne, Australia won the world cup trophy for the sixth time. 

Read: Virat Kohli ends long-term partnership with manager Bunty Sajdeh

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

Google unveils striking parallels: World Cup final 2003 vs 2023 - Tendulkar and Kohli at helm

Leo OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action-packed blockbuster

International Men's Day 2023: Why it is celebrated on November 19

IND vs AUS: Meet Vini Raman, Indian-origin wife of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, she works as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE