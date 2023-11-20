PM Modi holds Rohit, Kohli's hands after World Cup final loss, pics go viral

Pictures of PM Modi consoling heartbroken Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli along with other players at the India team dressing room goes viral.

Team India faced defeat against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final on Sunday. The defeat left the entire nation saddened but it was particularly difficult for the India team captain Rohit Sharma who was seen crying right as the match ended.

A tearful Rohit walks out along with Virat Kohli and others. But the teams' efforts did not go unnoticed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally visited the team in the dressing room to offer them words of support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Indian Cricket team dressing room post World Cup final loss.#INDvsAUSfinal #ICCCricketWorldCup #ICCCricketWorldCup2023Final pic.twitter.com/y5S8U7WWt9 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 20, 2023

Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back! pic.twitter.com/Aev27mzni5 — (@MdShami11) November 20, 2023

We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating. pic.twitter.com/q0la2X5wfU — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 20, 2023

He also hugged the players and consoled them. The PM also wrote a heartfelt and supportive note for the team on social media platform 'X', saying, "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always,"

Australia's captain won the toss and chose to field first. India managed to set 240 runs' target for the final match. With the outstanding partnership between Head and Marnus Labuschagne, Australia won the world cup trophy for the sixth time.

