Watched Pakistani girl Ayesha’s viral video on ‘Mera dil ye pukare aaja’? Now watch this video

A band of boys has come up with their own version of ‘Mera dil ye pukare aaja’, and it hits right notes.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 06:56 PM IST

Image: Instagram

Pakistani social media influencer Ayesha took internet by storm when her dance video from a wedding went viral. She was dancing to the remastered version of the old Bollywood song ‘Mera dil ye pukare aaja’.

The original song was featured in 1954 film Nagin and was voiced by none other than the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. It was composed by Hemant Kumar, and he was awarded the Filmfare Award for the song.

The melodious song made a big comeback after 68 years in reels and then captured the imagination of Bollywood song lovers all over the world in no time. While many didn’t remember the original star-cast of Vaijayanti Mala, Pradeep Kumar, Jeevan and Sulochana, everybody looked at Ayesha in awe and tried to emulate her dance steps.

Now, an Indian band has performed their own rendition of the same song. A handle by the name StereoIndia has posted a video on Instagram that showcases the latest version by a band of boys.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Of course, the original would have its own charm, but the new version also hits all the right notes. Such songs that become a hit on reels and small videos, are also a bridge between the old-world purity and modern music. After all, what’s the value of music if it doesn’t transcend boundaries!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ | Sikh-Canadian influencer performs bhangra in -30 degrees; sets mood for Christmas, watch viral video

