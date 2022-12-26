Sikh-Canadian influencer performs bhangra in -30 degrees; sets mood for Christmas, watch viral video

Screen grab from a video

Bhangra is an emotion rather than a word. On Christmas, Gurdeep Pandher, a Canadian influencer famous for dancing the Bhangra in the Yukon, a territory in northwest Canada, posted on social media to share a message of happiness and optimism. He was once again seen dancing to the sounds of bhangra in Yukon, one of the world's coldest regions, where the temperature was -30 degrees Celsius.

"Hello everyone, in my natural habitat, in the wilderness of Yukon, I am sending you Christmas greetings," Pandher says in the video. "I am also sending you joy, hope, and positivity," he adds before. The sweater of Mr. Pandher reads: "All I want for Christmas is bhangra."

The caption on the video reads on Twitter ''From my natural habitat at - 30C/ -22F temperature in the Yukon, I am sending you Christmas Greetings, joy, hope, and positivity!''

The influencer was praised by many users who left encouraging comments in the comment section. The video has accumulated over 203.1k views and over 5,000 likes as of right now.

Netizens expressed their joy saying, “Your positivity, inner joy, and warm spirit are inspiring!,” wrote a Twitter user. “You are a wonder Gurdeep and you never fail to spread joy. Sending my very best wishes!” commented another user.