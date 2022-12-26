Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3013219
HomeViral

Sikh-Canadian influencer performs bhangra in -30 degrees; sets mood for Christmas, watch viral video

A Sikh-Canadian influencer is grooving to the bhangra beats in -30 degree Celsius weather in Yukon, Canada.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

Sikh-Canadian influencer performs bhangra in -30 degrees; sets mood for Christmas, watch viral video
Screen grab from a video

Bhangra is an emotion rather than a word. On Christmas, Gurdeep Pandher, a Canadian influencer famous for dancing the Bhangra in the Yukon, a territory in northwest Canada, posted on social media to share a message of happiness and optimism. He was once again seen dancing to the sounds of bhangra in Yukon, one of the world's coldest regions, where the temperature was -30 degrees Celsius.

"Hello everyone, in my natural habitat, in the wilderness of Yukon, I am sending you Christmas greetings," Pandher says in the video. "I am also sending you joy, hope, and positivity," he adds before. The sweater of Mr. Pandher reads: "All I want for Christmas is bhangra."

The caption on the video reads on Twitter ''From my natural habitat at - 30C/ -22F temperature in the Yukon, I am sending you Christmas Greetings, joy, hope, and positivity!''

cre_Trending

The influencer was praised by many users who left encouraging comments in the comment section. The video has accumulated over 203.1k views and over 5,000 likes as of right now.

Netizens expressed their joy saying, “Your positivity, inner joy, and warm spirit are inspiring!,” wrote a Twitter user. “You are a wonder Gurdeep and you never fail to spread joy. Sending my very best wishes!” commented another user. 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 released for foundation, inter and final exams at icmai.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.