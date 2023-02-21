Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Video of mother-daughter duo sizzling dance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan in parking area goes viral

Pathaan is doing good business at the box-office even in the fourth weeks and it seems that the craze around the film will not die in the near future.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

Watch: Video of mother-daughter duo sizzling dance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan in parking area goes viral
mother, daughter dance on jhoome jo pathaan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is doing good business at the box-office even in the fourth weeks and it seems that the craze around the film, which also stars John Abraham in important role, will not die in the near future.

We know that Bollywood films and their songs are liked by millions of fans in India and many Bollywood songs go viral on Instagram and other social media platforms. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which a mother-daughter duo can be seen dancing to Pathaan’s superhit dance number Jhoome Jo Pathaan in a parking area.

In the video which has gone crazily viral on Instagram, the mother-daughter duo can be seen dressed in modern dress with tank tops and torn jeans and showing off their sexy and hot dance moves.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchaltewanii)

The video was shared by an account named Anchal Tewanii and Disha Tewanii and was captioned as, "Once more with mumma”.

So far, the video has received more than 30,000 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video and praised the sizzling dance moves of the mother and the daughter.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 612 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.