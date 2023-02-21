Watch: Video of mother-daughter duo sizzling dance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan in parking area goes viral

mother, daughter dance on jhoome jo pathaan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is doing good business at the box-office even in the fourth weeks and it seems that the craze around the film, which also stars John Abraham in important role, will not die in the near future.

We know that Bollywood films and their songs are liked by millions of fans in India and many Bollywood songs go viral on Instagram and other social media platforms. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which a mother-daughter duo can be seen dancing to Pathaan’s superhit dance number Jhoome Jo Pathaan in a parking area.

In the video which has gone crazily viral on Instagram, the mother-daughter duo can be seen dressed in modern dress with tank tops and torn jeans and showing off their sexy and hot dance moves.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared by an account named Anchal Tewanii and Disha Tewanii and was captioned as, "Once more with mumma”.

So far, the video has received more than 30,000 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video and praised the sizzling dance moves of the mother and the daughter.