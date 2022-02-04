WATCH: Amazing video of cloudburst going viral on social media

The phenomenon of cloudburst often brings great devastation. Wherever the cloud bursts, there is a flood of water. Cloudburst occurs when moisture-rich air travels up a mountainous region, forming a vertical column of clouds known as Cumulonimbus clouds. These clouds usually cause rain, thunder and lightning. The upward movement of clouds provides the required energy for a cloudburst.

But have you ever seen a cloudburst and how it leads to things on the ground getting submerged? Well, a video is going viral on social media which gives a clear view of how the cloud burst. Seeing this video, you will be surprised and forced to think that after all, how the cloudburst causes inundation and destruction.

This video of cloudburst has been shared by a user on Instagram. In this video you can see how slowly the clouds move forward and suddenly the water falls rapidly from between the clouds and mixes in the river flowing below. Here the water falling from the clouds goes straight into the river. But just imagine what would happen if this water fell in a plain area or among the population.

In this video, seeing the sound and intensity of the cloud bursting and water falling from it makes one feel scared. Millions of people have seen this video shared on Instagram and many users are surprised to see this video.

There have been incidents of cloudburst in many areas in India and the world which led to massive loss of life and property. Cloudburst incidents in mountainous areas especially in Uttarakhand, Himachal and Ladakh have caused major damage.