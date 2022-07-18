Viral! Woman fired for making TikTok videos to explain her pay hike

Photo source: Lexi Larson/Facebook

‘We have revised your compensation breakup’ – these words referring to pay hike are one of the most awaited words that are appreciated by every employee. Who doesn’t like getting a good raise? There is no doubt that everyone likes a hike and may also feel like sharing this happiness with other people.

However, it is one happiness that shouldn’t be disclosed to your colleagues. Every HR highlights this point to new joinees.

Recently, a woman went viral on the internet after she was fired from her job because she posted several videos on TikTok to explain her pay hike.

The woman, named Lexi Larson, is from Denver. She has shared several videos on TikTok to explain how she got a salary hike from $70,000 salary to a $90,000 salary in her new job in the tech industry.

While the videos have bagged humungous response on social media, her employers didn’t appreciate her publicly sharing her salary details.

READ | Apple iPhone 11 Pro turned out to be a bulletproof vest for Ukrainian soldier, watch viral video

The woman said that she was called in for a meeting and was then fired from her post following the TikTok videos.

She said, “A couple weeks ago I started sharing about how I got a job in the tech industry. Well, I don't work at that job anymore because they fired me”.

As mentioned by Lexi, the meeting was called to discuss the videos that she had publicly posted on TikTok. Although she agreed to take down all the content that she posted, she couldn’t save her job.

The tech worker added that she was called back two days after the first meeting. She was then informed that her videos had created a ‘security concern’.

The woman’s company told her that they could no longer take the risk again while she didn’t break any rules.

Interestingly, Lexi hasn’t done anything illegal and her right to discuss her salary is counted under the National Labor Relations Act (NRLA).

Fortunately, things took a positive turn for the woman as her previous employers re-hired her as they didn’t have any problem with her TikTok.