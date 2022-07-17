Search icon
Apple iPhone 11 Pro turned out to be a bulletproof vest for Ukrainian soldier, watch viral video

The viral video shows an Apple iPhone 11 Pro model severely damaged. It includes a bullet that was allegedly hit at the Ukrainian man.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 09:55 PM IST

Reddit(@u/ThaIgk)

The internet has been set ablaze with a viral video that shows an Apple iPhone 11 Pro saving the life of a Ukrainian soldier.

The now-viral video was first shared on Reddit. It shows a Ukrainian soldier taking out an iPhone from his backpack. A closer look at the phone will help you notice that it’s damaged as there is a bullet stuck inside.

As seen in the video, the iPhone 11 Pro model has served the purpose of a bulletproof vest.

The Reddit post doesn’t share details about the incident yet it has received more than 3,000 upvotes and loads of comments as netizens are amazed to see the video.

Watch the viral video here: 

Sharing a hilarious response to the video, a Reddit user wrote, “An apple a day keeps the doctors away!”

“iPhones are finally good for something! Happy he survived to tell the tail”, said another.

Another Reddit user offered a solution to carrying heavy bulletproof vests when in danger. He commented, “Why not create a bulletproof vest with the material used in a smartphone? It will be much lighter!”

“Shot on iPhone, or rather, shot in iPhone”, said another funny Reddit user.

The viral video has surfaced when the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is consistently gaining momentum.

The Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s Nikopol on July 16.

Many people have lost their lives in the ongoing battle. While many were forced to relocate, others remain stuck in war-torn Ukraine.

Russia announced a ‘special military operation’ on Ukraine earlier in the year.

 

