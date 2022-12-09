Search icon
UP groom's 'buggy' falls into deep drain during procession, video goes viral

The horse-drawn carriage carrying the groom overturned in a deep drain by the roadside as soon as the procession came up to the gate of guest house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 09:01 PM IST

In a strange incident that happened in the Aligar area of Uttar Pradesh, the groom's procession took an unexpected turn when the horse cart carrying him fell into a deep drain. At the guest house Shanti Sumangalam, the ceremony was taking place.

All of the people rushed to the scene as soon as the incident occurred, carrying out a rescue effort to pull the groom and the kids. Additionally hurt in the accident was the groom. The CCTV camera positioned at the guest house gate recorded the entire incident. Following the horse-extraction cart's from the deep drain, the procession was led to the wedding.

The police also arrived at the scene after learning of the incident. People claim that the old drain outside the guest house has grown to be deep. There is no security railing because neither the owner of the guest house nor the municipal corporation has anything regarding that. The incident happened close to the Quarsi police station area's bypass.

According to guest house owner Yashpal Singh, a wedding ceremony took place at his Shanti Sumangalam Guest House on the Etah Chungi Bypass. The horse-drawn carriage carrying the groom overturned in a deep drain by the roadside as soon as the procession came up to the gate of the guest house.

According to guest house owner Yashpal, the person driving the buggy started robbing the money during the procession and left the horse's reins inside the buggy. The 'buggy' became unbalanced as a result, falling into a deep drain. The groom and the child were hastily removed from the scene following the accident.

People also claim that this accident might have been prevented if there had been railings installed on both sides of the culvert that was built over the drain outside the guest house. According to reports, the owner of the buggy is suing for damages related to the horse's demise.

