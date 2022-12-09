Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza, here's what he said

After sharing a cryptic Instagram post last month, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza sparked divorce rumours. The couple has not yet issued any confirmation or clarification for the rumoured split. However, a close friend of the couple has reportedly confirmed the rumours of the two getting divorced, according to a story from Inside Sport.

The former cricket team captain of Pakistan has at last spoken out about the divorce rumours. According to Shoaib Malik, this is a private matter that should be kept between him and Sania Mirza. Shoaib expressed his desire to have the media refrain from interfering in his personal affairs.

In addition, Shoaib reportedly stated that he and Sania would not comment on rumours of their breakup, according to Aaj Tak. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are reportedly not making an official statement about their divorce because of a contract and a legal dispute for a number of shows.

As the two posed for a smoky photoshoot last year, Pakistan's cricket star was also associated with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. The rumour that Pakistan's former captain cheated on Sania Mirza with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has garnered attention because none of them have publicly disclosed the reason for their alleged separation.

Last month in her cryptic post, Sania Mirza shared a cute picture with her son Izhaan on Instagram and wrote, “The moments that get me through the hardest days”.

The couple who tied knots in 2010 is reportedly living apart but co-parenting their son. Recently, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik shared sneak peek of their time alone with their 4-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik on social media. In her recent Instagram post, she wrote, “My (world emoticon and blue heart emoticon)”.

Sania Mirza was engaged to Sohrab Mirza, a childhood friend, before she wed Shoaib Malik. However, Sohrab and Sania's engagement ended for an unknown reason.

