Viral video: Woman’s jaw-dropping belly dance to Dreamum Wakeupum burns the internet, watch

A mesmerizing belly dance performance to the tune of "Dreamum Wakeupum" by a woman has taken the internet by storm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Talent knows no bounds, and yet again, social media has unearthed a sparkling gem in the form of an exquisite belly dance performance. In the latest viral sensation captivating online audiences, a mesmerizing clip of a woman gracefully swaying to the beats of "Dreamum Wakeupum" has taken the internet by storm.

The sensational performance, shared on Instagram by user @nikitabhatia3, has become the talk of the town. In the now-viral video, Nikita showcases unparalleled finesse and skill, leaving viewers awestruck with her fluid movements and incredible belly dancing prowess. Clad in captivating attire, her dance to the rhythm of "Dreamum Wakeupum" has been hailed as nothing short of breathtaking.

Since its online debut, the video has garnered a staggering 56k likes, swiftly captivating the hearts of netizens worldwide. The comments section echoes with admiration, showering Nikita with praise for her bold and captivating performance. Words like "bold," "hot," and "awesome" fill the comment thread, underscoring the widespread acclaim for her artistry.

Nikita's captivating rendition has undoubtedly struck a chord with audiences, reaffirming the immense talent that thrives within the realm of social media. Her awe-inspiring dance has not only gone viral but also left an indelible mark, resonating deeply with viewers and setting a new benchmark for online performances.

