Viral video shows small boy in cockpit getting ready to fly plane, internet left stunned

A stunning video went viral on Thursday raising eyebrows on social media. The video is rumoured to be from Surat in Gujarat. In the clip, a small boy who appears to be around 5 or 6 years old is seen sitting inside the cockpit of a plane rolling on the runway for take off.

The little boy is seated in the right-hand side seat (co-pilot seat) and is wearing headsets as if geared to fly the plane. Going viral on social media, the video has left aviation enthusiasts and many in the general public alarmed. The child can also be seen holding the yolk of the plane which is used to fly the aircraft.

The plane in the video is a small aircraft which is normally used for training purposes and can fly for a few hours on short distance flights. A man is sitting on the left (pilot’s seat) and is seen adjusting the plane’s throttle before take off. Here's the video:

The cockpit of a plane is considered a sensitive area and a small child being in a place to grab controls has left people surprises. A leading daily quoted a frequent flyer and an aviation activist from the city calling for a probe into the alleged incident.

As per DNA’s affiliate outlet Zee 24 Kalak, the plane belongs to a company called Air Ventura while it is reportedly rolling on the runway at Surat Airport. The veracity of the video and details could not be independently confirmed.

