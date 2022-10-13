Search icon
Viral video: Little girl asks MS Dhoni about his favourite subject in school, his reply makes crowd erupt in laughter

Dhoni was talking about his favourite sporting idol after which a little fangirl asked him about his favourite subject in school.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 06:53 PM IST

Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @CSK

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is a cricketer known for witty replies. One of the most loved sportspersons in India, Captain Cool is still a fan favourite despite his retirement from the international arena. In a recent video uploaded, Dhoni was talking about his favourite sporting idol after which a little fangirl asked him about his favourite subject in school. 

A little stumped by the question, Dhoni chuckled and replied, “Does sport qualify as a subject?”, to which the audience burst into laughter.

 

 

The video was shared on the official Twitter handle of MSD's IPL team Chennai Super Kings.

