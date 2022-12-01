Search icon
Viral video shows elderly man performing stunts on bicycle, netizens say 'je baat chacha'

. The video shows an old man performing stunts on a bicycle in the middle of the road.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Age is just a number that has nothing to do with a person's performance, skill, or anything else. And a video that is going viral on Twitter due to its numerous reshares amplifies this perfectly. The video shows an old man performing stunts on a bicycle in the middle of the road. Yes you heard it right. The deligtful footage is shared on Twitter by a user named @Gulzar_sahab with the caption "Enjoy every moment" 

Watch the clip here: 

The viral short segment opens with an elderly man riding his bicycle and performing stunts simultaneously. The video appears to have been captured by someone who was crossing the same road at the time. Without a doubt, the old man's cycling skills is receiving thundering applause from netizens.

READ: Happy gorilla dances in tub, viral video is too cute to handle

The video was shared on November 29, and it has since garnered more than 82k views. The share has also received a flurry of comments from netizens who lauded the man's cycling skills.  "We want to see the whooooole video, it is so so good," commented an individual. "Literally uncle, i am impressed with your driving skills," wrote another. "Looooooooove this!!! You have no idea how much this clip made me happy!" expressed a third. "This is the best thing that made me smile today. Thank you for sharing it," shared a fourth.

