Viral video: Reporter slaps herself during live broadcast, here’s why

The reporter on Instagram also shared the video with a caption that read ‘The mozzies are vicious in QLD’.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

A video of an Australian reporter slapping herself in the face while live on air has gone viral on the internet. The hilarious incident took place when Australia's Today Show reporter Andrea Crothers was reporting on recent flooding in Brisbane when suddenly a mosquito sat on her face. In her attempt to swat the mosquito away, she hit herself and left the internet in splits.

The reporter on Instagram also shared the video with a caption that read ‘The mozzies are vicious in QLD’. The video also starts with the commentary of the show host Karl Stefanovic saying, "A little funny thing happened today, Andrea Crothers, who is one of our great reporters on the show, has been covering these flood waters in Brisbane, a terrific job."

''But it's very muggy up there, wet weather, and along with all those conditions come the awful [bugs] as a sound of mosquitos was played. So here she was, confronted on air during a live report. There are the dangers are reporters put themselves in to bring you the stories at home,'' he added, visibly cracking up at the funny video. 

The video gained massive attention online with many social media users reacting with crying laughing emojis.

After the video went viral, Crothers in a funny gesture shared another clip of herself reporting live from Brisbane. This time, she appeared on camera wearing a black netted veil to protect herself from any potential mosquito attack. The text on the video read “Introducing Nine’s new wardrobe after that mozzie incident.”

While the caption below jokingly stated that HR has approved her outfit: “HR said I could wear this as long as I didn’t file for worker’s comp for punching myself in the face,” it read.

 

