Viral video on quick ghee-making technique gathers 28 million views, sparks internet debate

A viral video on Instagram claims to simplify the arduous process of making ghee at home, asserting that it can be done in just 10 minutes using a pressure cooker.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 08:38 AM IST

Edited by

In the world of culinary enthusiasts, making ghee at home is often deemed a laborious and time-consuming process. However, a recent viral video circulating on the internet claims to have cracked the code, demonstrating how one can whip up a batch of homemade ghee in just 10 minutes. The video, shared by Shipra Kesarwani on Instagram, has garnered significant attention and sparked a wave of reactions from viewers.

Kesarwani's video, titled "Cooker me ghee banayein [How to make ghee in a cooker]," unfolds with a woman transferring malai (cream) into a pressure cooker. The step-by-step process continues as she adds water, seals the cooker, and patiently waits for it to whistle. Upon opening the lid, she introduces baking soda, stirring the mixture for a brief period. The grand finale features her straining the concoction into a container, showcasing what seems to be a remarkably simple method.

Shared on January 17, the video has since amassed over 28 million views and continues to gain traction. The comment section is abuzz with diverse reactions, with many expressing enthusiasm to try the newfound technique. Positive comments flooded in, with individuals labeling it as a "nice trick" and a solution to their "biggest problem."

One viewer exclaimed, "Wow, nice," while another chimed in with, "Nice trick." A third viewer expressed the intention to try the method, stating, "Will try like this." Meanwhile, a fourth person shared, "Wow. You solved my biggest problem." However, not everyone had a seamless experience, as a few individuals claimed that their attempts at replicating the recipe ended in disappointment.

One dissatisfied viewer commented, "It's not working. Messed up everything," while another shared, "Tried but didn't turn out well." A cautious seventh commenter even advised, "No! Don't do that. Please stop."

