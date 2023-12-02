Headlines

Who is Ankit Tiwari, ED officer caught 'red-handed' accepting bribe of Rs 20 lakh from doctor in Tamil Nadu

Viral

Viral video of girls dancing in train makes internet unhappy for this reason, watch

A viral video shared on Instagram shows two girls dancing inside a train, sparking a mix of reactions.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

In the vast realm of the internet, where individuals showcase their talents, there are times when certain videos make us cringe. Today, we stumbled upon a peculiar clip that has been making waves on social media – two girls dancing inside a train. Yes, you read that correctly. The viral video was shared on Instagram by a user going by the name Jaya Jerry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaya Jerry (@jayajerry8572)

By now, you might have a glimpse of what the video entails. It kicks off with two girls attempting to dance on a train berth. The scene might be deserving of a massive facepalm, but let's give credit where it's due – one can't help but admire the courage of these girls for pulling off such a stunt.

The video has garnered nearly 3.7 million views, but the public reception has been less than enthusiastic. Criticism has poured in, with many dismissing it as a mere "publicity stunt." Others have labeled it a desperate bid for attention. A common sentiment expressed is that the Indian Railways should consider imposing fines on such actions to prevent disturbances to fellow passengers.

Here's a glimpse of some reactions:

An individual expressed, "Dance on the stage. Not in any public convenience place."

Another commenter urged, "Please don't do all these things on public transport.!!! It's just annoying and disturbing other people!!!"

A third observer pointed out, "These bad elements are destroying Railway's atmosphere."

A fourth succinctly remarked, "This is irritating."

As the video continues to circulate, it raises questions about the fine line between self-expression and public disturbance. 

