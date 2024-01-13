Viral video: Mesmerizing electric-blue flames erupting from volcano captivates internet

The Kawah Ijen volcano in Indonesia is making waves on social media with a mesmerizing video capturing electric-blue flames erupting from its depths.

In a spectacular display that has captivated social media users, a stunning video showcasing electric-blue flames bursting from Indonesia's Kawah Ijen volcano has resurfaced and gone viral. Photographer Olivier Grunewald, known for capturing the volcano's eruptions, revealed to National Geographic that the mesmerizing blue glow is a result of the combustion of sulphuric gases.

The lava from Indonesia's Kawah Ijen volcano has an electric blue appearance

The footage, which was part of a documentary released by Grunewald in collaboration with Geneva's Society for Volcanology, was recorded a few years ago but has recently regained attention on social media platforms.

The captivating video reveals streams of vivid blue flames rapidly emanating from the volcano, a phenomenon unique to Kawah Ijen. IFL Science explains that while the volcano itself is similar to others, the distinctive blue lava is caused by an abundance of sulphur pockets in the rock.

As Grunewald clarified, the unusual blue glow is not lava, but rather the result of the combustion of sulphuric gases in contact with air at temperatures exceeding 360 degrees Celsius. The striking blue flames can reach heights of up to 16 feet (five meters).

Smithsonian Magazine reports that miners residing near the volcano extract the sulphuric rock, formed after the flames have extinguished, for use in various industries, including food and chemicals. These miners manually carry rock-filled baskets down the mountain to sell, earning about 680 Indonesian rupiahs per kilogram (equivalent to approximately six cents). Grunewald estimates that these dedicated miners can extract and transport between 80 to 100 kg over a 12-hour work period, earning them around $5 to $6.

The Kawah Ijen volcano is part of a vast volcanic complex within a crater formed by volcanic eruptions and collapses, often resulting in a large lake. The Ijen complex boasts approximately 22 eruption points, mostly along the caldera's rim, as explained by IFL Science. The acid lake formed by the volcanic eruption is considered the largest of its kind globally, with a pH value of zero. Experts caution against swimming in the lake, as it could pose life-threatening risks.