Viral video: Meet woman who has world’s longest arm hair measuring 18 cm, she is from...

Tracy Macie, a woman, has achieved a Guinness World Record for having the longest arm hair on a female, measuring an impressive 18.40 centimeters (7.24 inches). Tracy discovered this unique feature in her junior year of high school in 2012 when her best friend's brother noticed it during a trip to Disneyland. Despite the temptation to pull it, Tracy decided to let it grow.

Realizing the potential for a world record, Tracy kept track of her arm hair's length. Although it had grown over 15 centimeters multiple times in recent years, it was either accidentally pulled or fell out. Each time it regrew, it seemed to get longer.

To secure the Guinness World Record, Tracy gathered evidence of her arm hair's length before applying, as she knew it could fall out. Her primary care doctor measured it at 14.2 centimeters, qualifying for the record. However, Tracy decided to wait for a month, aiming to grow it even longer.

Tracy's family and friends find her unusually long arm hair both amazing and hilarious. Those who don't know her well may find it bizarre. Despite any reactions, Tracy is curious to see how long her arm hair can grow before reaching its limit. Her decision to embrace this unique characteristic has not only earned her a world record but also sparked intrigue about the potential length her arm hair can achieve.