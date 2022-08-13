Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Man rescues dog from railway tracks in Mumbai, melts netizens' heart

Since shared, the viral video has crossed over 7 lakh views and more than 50,000 likes.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 03:18 PM IST

Viral video: Man rescues dog from railway tracks in Mumbai, melts netizens' heart
Photo: Instagram (Screengrab)

A man is seen in a video saving a puppy from the tracks as a local train approaches a Mumbai station. The video is quickly becoming popular on social media. Mumbai Meri Jaan, an Instagram account, released the viral video. Since shared, the viral video has crossed over 7 lakh views and more than 50,000 likes. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared 

 

No specific location information has been given, although the event took place in the busy Maharashtra capital railway station. The train was approaching, and people could be seen waiting on the platform. However, a stray dog was hanging out on the tracks in the middle of all of this.

A man jumped into the tracks a little while later, pulled the dog, and then brought it to the passengers on the platform. As the train was approaching, all of this occurred in a very brief period of time, during which the man was able to save the dog. People then assisted the man in trying to climb the platform from the tracks.

  Many applauded the train operator for delaying the train as well.
While others in the comments section noted that the incident happened at the Nalla Sopara train station, which is on the western line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network.

READ | Kilometre-long national flag in Odisha to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', WATCH viral video

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RRC RRB Group D exam 2022 admit card to be released today at rrbcdg.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.