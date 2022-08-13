Viral video: Man rescues dog from railway tracks in Mumbai, melts netizens' heart

Photo: Instagram (Screengrab)

A man is seen in a video saving a puppy from the tracks as a local train approaches a Mumbai station. The video is quickly becoming popular on social media. Mumbai Meri Jaan, an Instagram account, released the viral video. Since shared, the viral video has crossed over 7 lakh views and more than 50,000 likes.

No specific location information has been given, although the event took place in the busy Maharashtra capital railway station. The train was approaching, and people could be seen waiting on the platform. However, a stray dog was hanging out on the tracks in the middle of all of this.

A man jumped into the tracks a little while later, pulled the dog, and then brought it to the passengers on the platform. As the train was approaching, all of this occurred in a very brief period of time, during which the man was able to save the dog. People then assisted the man in trying to climb the platform from the tracks.

Many applauded the train operator for delaying the train as well.

While others in the comments section noted that the incident happened at the Nalla Sopara train station, which is on the western line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network.

