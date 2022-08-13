Search icon
Kilometre-long national flag in Odisha to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', WATCH viral video

During a Tiranga Yatra organised by the Vikash organisation, hundreds of people marched through the town carrying the 1 km-long Tricolour flag.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Photo: ANI/Twitter (Screengrab)

One of the longest national flags in the nation was waved during a rally in Bargarh on Tuesday as the nation was involved in the festivities of the 75th Anniversary of India's Liberation, or "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

During a Tiranga Yatra organised by the Vikash organisation, hundreds of people marched through the town carrying the 1 km-long Tricolour flag. Several local social organisations and the group's chairman, D Murali Krishna, took part in the big rally.

The video of the rally was shared by ANI which went viral and recieved more than 9,000 likes on social media.

 

According to sources, the enormous flag was brought from Nagpur, and it took the craftsmen almost 15 days to make it. H undreds of individuals carried Tricolour flags while taking part in the rally. A number of cultural events were also planned for the gathering.

Prasanna Acharya, a former member of parliament, Debesh Acharya, a legislator from Bargarh, Ashwini Sarangi, a congressman, and other officials took part in the rally, which lasted nearly 4 kilometres from Lengu Mishra Square to Ganpati Hotel.

 "The people of Bargarh celebrated the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, or "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," in a magnificent manner, showing their solidarity and morality. Throughout the rally, a huge Tricolour flag was waved. The people of Bargarh have encouraged the entire nation to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' call a big success.

