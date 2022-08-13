Kilometre-long national flag in Odisha to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', WATCH viral video

Photo: ANI/Twitter (Screengrab)

One of the longest national flags in the nation was waved during a rally in Bargarh on Tuesday as the nation was involved in the festivities of the 75th Anniversary of India's Liberation, or "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

During a Tiranga Yatra organised by the Vikash organisation, hundreds of people marched through the town carrying the 1 km-long Tricolour flag. Several local social organisations and the group's chairman, D Murali Krishna, took part in the big rally.

The video of the rally was shared by ANI which went viral and recieved more than 9,000 likes on social media.

Odisha: 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' rally taken out with 1-kilometre-long national flag in Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/uaFfGHEqdC — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

According to sources, the enormous flag was brought from Nagpur, and it took the craftsmen almost 15 days to make it. H undreds of individuals carried Tricolour flags while taking part in the rally. A number of cultural events were also planned for the gathering.

Prasanna Acharya, a former member of parliament, Debesh Acharya, a legislator from Bargarh, Ashwini Sarangi, a congressman, and other officials took part in the rally, which lasted nearly 4 kilometres from Lengu Mishra Square to Ganpati Hotel.

"The people of Bargarh celebrated the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, or "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," in a magnificent manner, showing their solidarity and morality. Throughout the rally, a huge Tricolour flag was waved. The people of Bargarh have encouraged the entire nation to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' call a big success.

