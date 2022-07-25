Search icon
Viral video: Little girl gives her father fruit on Mumbai train, netizens reach for tissues

This heart touching video has been seen more than 5.26 lakh times and has more more than 79.5 thousand likes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

A father-daughter relationship is one that can only be described as precious, and a video recorded inside a Mumbai local train perfectly shows a sweet moment shared between a father and his daughter.

In  the video posted on Instagram by Sakshi Mehrotra, a little child can be seen giving some fruits to her father on the mumbai local rain. “Want to live for moments like this!” reads the caption.

The tender exchanges between the two are enough to make even the coldest of hearts feel warm and fuzzy. Her last act is to give him a piece of fruit and then gobble it up herself.

The video has been seen more than  5.26 lakh times and has more more than 79.5 thousand likes. The charming movie brought back memories for some, while others commented about how it made them miss their fathers.

"Whatever they have they just give it to you thats our parents they just live for us," a user wrote on instagram. Another wrote "A father is always king for her daughter, there is no any barrier for this relation." Another wrote, "I can't control my tears."

Wordle 401 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25
