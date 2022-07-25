Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral Video: Massive sandstorm engulfs towns in Northwest China in darkness

In certain parts of China's Qinghai region, visibility was reduced to less than 200 metres at the height of the enormous sandstorm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

Viral Video: Massive sandstorm engulfs towns in Northwest China in darkness
Screen Grab

2022 has already had its fair share of extraordinary and horrific weather phenomena, such as tornadoes, wildfires, and volcano eruptions, to name just a few of them. Without substantial action to limit the consequences of climate change, these disasters are likely to become more frequent.

Also, READ: ‘Number one threat to global security’: Rishi Sunak promises to crack down on China after winning UK PM race

In a viral video ,Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province of China was hit by a large sandstorm on July 20, 2022, casting a shadow over the region's cities and villages.

Winds of 53 km/hr (33 mph) blew up clouds of sand as video showed the storm looming over the horizon before moving into densely populated regions and blocking out the sun. Reports suggests that the sandstorm lasted about four hours in total.

As it turned out, there were no recorded fatalities from this storm. During the height of the enormous storm, visibility in certain Qinghai province towns dipped to 200 metres, according to a second report from South China Morning Post. Even the Sun was obliterated.

According to AccuWeather, the Qinghai province is usually dry in some areas. A large portion of Qinghai province is a desert, with the north-western part of the province falling into this category. Thunderstorms developing in China's western west midweek likely lifted sand from these dry or desert regions into the air, according to forecasters.

This year, Europe has also seen unusually high temperatures. The dry conditions in Portugal, Spain, and parts of France were exacerbated by the heat wave, which sparked wildfires across the region. On July 13th, temperatures in Leiria, Portugal, rose to 45 degrees Celsius as flames consumed more than 3,000 acres of woodland.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 401 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.