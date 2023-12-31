Viral video: Indigo passenger finds worm in sandwich, airline responds

IndiGo Airlines issued a sincere apology to a female passenger who reported finding a worm in her sandwich on a Delhi-Mumbai flight.

IndiGo Airlines issued a formal apology on Saturday to a distressed female passenger who claimed to have discovered a worm in the sandwich served to her during a Delhi-Mumbai bound flight.

The passenger took to Instagram to express her concerns, stating, "I will be filing an official complaint via email soon. As a Public Health professional, I want to understand why, despite being aware of the subpar quality of the sandwich and informing the flight attendant beforehand, she continued serving sandwiches to other passengers. Among the passengers were children, elderly individuals, and others. What if anyone contracts an infection?"

She clarified that she wasn't seeking compensation or a refund but rather "just one assurance that passenger health and safety should be your top priority."

In response, IndiGo released a statement expressing regret and acknowledging that the matter is currently under investigation.

"We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food and beverage service on board. Upon investigation, our crew immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question," the statement assured.

The airline clarified that they are conducting a thorough examination of the incident and are collaborating closely with their caterer to implement appropriate corrective measures.