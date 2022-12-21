Search icon
Viral Video: Indian man hires 'girlfriend' for a date in THIS country

Vishnu revealed that a website has been created so that people can even rent an entire family, if they need, in Japan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

Viral Video: Indian man hires 'girlfriend' for a date in THIS country
Viral Video: Indian man hires 'girlfriend' for a date in THIS country | Photo: YouTube

In a very intriguing video, YouTuber Vishnu Saha could be seen spending the day with his "hired girlfriend." He explained in the YouTube video how someone could hire their girlfriend, father, sister, mother, or brother in Japan. "Wandering Maniac" is the name of Vishnu Saha's YouTube channel.

In the viral video, Vishnu enters the restaurant with Yumi, his hired companion. Vishnu claimed that he had given the girl money to go on a date with her in the video, which was recorded in the Japanese capital Tokyo. In his video, Vishnu revealed that a website has been created so that people can rent the entire family in Japan. According to user needs, relationship is available on the website.

The Japanese government has also acknowledged this website. Vishnu hired Yumi from the well-known "Girlfriend Rental Website" in Japan. Before meeting Yumi, Vishnu appeared to be very curious. Takashi, a Japanese YouTuber, and Vishnu visited Yumi.

Takashi helped the Vishnu as his translator and helped the two to interact with each other.   For three years, Yumi has been involved with this project. According to Vishnu, people in Japan between the ages of 20 and 30 lead isolated lives. The website has been created so that people can use this option I n such a situation.

In the video, Yumi can be heard speaking some Hindi. In the video, she claims, "My name is Yumi, and my boyfriend's name is Vishnu." They both burst into laughter as soon as they say this.

