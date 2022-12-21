Bukha sher or bukha saand, which one are you? Twitter user shares most bizarre yet funny restaurant names in viral post

From banana-shake Maggie to pastry-pakoras, bizarre food combinations have been discussed on social media by internet users. 'Hilarious restaurant names' has recently become a popular topic of conversation on social media, according to internet users.

On Twitter, a user by the name of "Akhil Sood" has shared some of the strangest and funniest restaurant names available on Zomato. Screenshots from the Zomato app that show these unusual yet humorous restaurant names are included in Sood's viral post. In the now-viral post, the user shared some hilarious names, including Bhookha Saand and Second Wife's Restaurant.

This Twitter post has garnered a lot attention from internet users and doing rounds on social media. Akhil Sood shared the screengrabs from Zomato app along with the caption that reads, “New hobby I've cultivated is just aimlessly scrolling through late-night Z*mato, it's a lawless land.”

New hobby I've cultivated is just aimlessly scrolling through late-night Z*mato, it's a lawless land. pic.twitter.com/Hhz7Jilgvr — Akhil Sood (@akhilsoodsood) December 16, 2022

“It’s a great strategy considering the target audience comprises mostly drunks and stoners, two groups not exactly known for their sophisticated sense of humour,” Sood added. Since being shared the post has received more than 400 likes on social media.

Another story that went viral involved a 7-year-old boy who was playing in his home's courtyard when he fell into a well that was 40 feet deep. On Monday night, the incident happened in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. A CCTV camera caught this incident, which has since gone viral on social media.

