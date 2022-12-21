Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Bukha sher or bukha saand, which one are you? Twitter user shares most bizarre yet funny restaurant names in viral post

Screenshots from the Zomato app that show these unusual yet humorous restaurant names are included in the viral post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

Bukha sher or bukha saand, which one are you? Twitter user shares most bizarre yet funny restaurant names in viral post
Bukha sher or bukha saand, which one are you? Twitter user shares most bizarre yet funny restaurant names in viral post

From banana-shake Maggie to pastry-pakoras, bizarre food combinations have been discussed on social media by internet users. 'Hilarious restaurant names' has recently become a popular topic of conversation on social media, according to internet users.

On Twitter, a user by the name of "Akhil Sood" has shared some of the strangest and funniest restaurant names available on Zomato. Screenshots from the Zomato app that show these unusual yet humorous restaurant names are included in Sood's viral post. In the now-viral post, the user shared some hilarious names, including Bhookha Saand and Second Wife's Restaurant.

This Twitter post has garnered a lot attention from internet users and doing rounds on social media. Akhil Sood shared the screengrabs from Zomato app along with the caption that reads, “New hobby I've cultivated is just aimlessly scrolling through late-night Z*mato, it's a lawless land.”

 

 

“It’s a great strategy considering the target audience comprises mostly drunks and stoners, two groups not exactly known for their sophisticated sense of humour,” Sood added. Since being shared the post has received more than 400 likes on social media. 

Another story that went viral involved a 7-year-old boy who was playing in his home's courtyard when he fell into a well that was 40 feet deep. On Monday night, the incident happened in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. A CCTV camera caught this incident, which has since gone viral on social media.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Man dies in police custody with 31 'mysterious' marks on body; police say he died of chest pain

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 incredible health benefits of cherries
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits
In pics: Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 174 crore on most expensive mansion in Portugal
Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani model's name pops out amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik breakup
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optic Illusion: Can you spot the predator in the picture?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.