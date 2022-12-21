Uttar Pradesh: Man dies in police custody with 31 'mysterious' marks on body; police say he died of chest pain

Some shocking details have been revealed in the post-mortem report of Balwant Singh's death while being held by the police in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh. The deceased Balwant had 31 injury marks from head to toe, according to the post-mortem report. However, the report does not specify the cause of death. Viscera report has been protected at the same time.

Balwant Singh, a local of Shivli Kotwali's Lalpur Saraiya village, was detained by Kanpur Dehat police on December 12 in the afternoon on suspicion of robbing his uncle Chandrabhan. On the other hand, the family claimed that after taking Balwant to the Rania police station, the officers beat him so severely that he passed away there.

After family members caused a ruckus in the postmortem house on December 12, SP Suniti immediately suspended 11 police officers. The deaceased's family members demanded accusing policemen must be charged with murder. Additionally, the post-mortem should be performed in Kanpur City rather than Kanpur Dehat, Aaj Tak reported.

Later, on the afternoon of December 13, five policemen were detained and a murder case was filed against them. They were brought before the judge and sent to jail. Following this, more than 31 injuries were discovered on the deceased's body during the post-mortem of the body, which was performed in Kanpur that evening on December 13.

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav visits the relatives of the deceased

After the news of Balwant's passing surfaced, former CM Akhilesh Yadav visited the deceased's home on December 19 and offered the family all possible assistance.

5 policemen sent to jail

In the case, Prashant Gautam, SOG in-charge Rajesh Kumar Singh, and three other personnel—Anoop Kumar, Sonu Yadav, and Durvesh Kumar—were all sentenced to prison. Investigation into the incident is still ongoing. The police claimed that Balwant's death in this entire incident was caused by chest pain. However, given how the post-mortem report was presented, in which 31 injuries were listed one by one, it appears that Balwant died as a result of a beating. Although, this hasn't been verified yet.

