Masks return in India amid surge in China Covid cases: Know Centre’s complete mask guidelines here

Covid restrictions might return in India if cases continue to surge

In an effort to combat the spike in Covid cases across several countries including China, the United States, South Korea, and more regions, the Indian government has decided to bring back some restrictions to limit the spread of the virus in the country.

The Union Health Ministry conducted a review meeting regarding the Covid-19 spike in other countries, after which Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced several new rules and regulations to limit the spread of Covid in the country.

After the review meeting, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted to the public, “COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."

VK Paul, who is a member of the NITI Aayog Covid task force, further issued an important statement, advising people to wear masks in crowded places. He further said that as of now, there is no change in the guidelines for international air travel.

Further, the Health Minister is expected to address the press regarding the Covid cases in India soon, and it is likely that some travel guidelines can be implemented for international passengers. it must be noted that masks have not been made mandatory yet in the country.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan issued a notification to all the states on Tuesday evening, urging them to gear up with genome sequencing of all the positive Covid samples in their areas for early detection of any new variants.

Despite the explosive rise in Covid cases across China and other countries, India has kept the number of coronavirus cases under control for now, with just 131 fresh cases being recorded today. The health ministry said that there is no cause for an alarm yet.

Meanwhile, sources have said that Indian travellers returning from abroad during the current holiday season – Christmas and New Year – might have to follow specific guidelines to make sure that any new strain of the deadly infection doesn’t enter the country.

