Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Masks return in India amid surge in China Covid cases: Know Centre’s complete mask guidelines here

As the number of Covid cases is spiking across China, the Indian government has taken a major step to combat the spread of coronavirus in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Masks return in India amid surge in China Covid cases: Know Centre’s complete mask guidelines here
Covid restrictions might return in India if cases continue to surge

In an effort to combat the spike in Covid cases across several countries including China, the United States, South Korea, and more regions, the Indian government has decided to bring back some restrictions to limit the spread of the virus in the country.

The Union Health Ministry conducted a review meeting regarding the Covid-19 spike in other countries, after which Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced several new rules and regulations to limit the spread of Covid in the country.

After the review meeting, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted to the public, “COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation." 

VK Paul, who is a member of the NITI Aayog Covid task force, further issued an important statement, advising people to wear masks in crowded places. He further said that as of now, there is no change in the guidelines for international air travel.

Further, the Health Minister is expected to address the press regarding the Covid cases in India soon, and it is likely that some travel guidelines can be implemented for international passengers. it must be noted that masks have not been made mandatory yet in the country.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan issued a notification to all the states on Tuesday evening, urging them to gear up with genome sequencing of all the positive Covid samples in their areas for early detection of any new variants.

Despite the explosive rise in Covid cases across China and other countries, India has kept the number of coronavirus cases under control for now, with just 131 fresh cases being recorded today. The health ministry said that there is no cause for an alarm yet.

Meanwhile, sources have said that Indian travellers returning from abroad during the current holiday season – Christmas and New Year – might have to follow specific guidelines to make sure that any new strain of the deadly infection doesn’t enter the country.

READ | Centre makes BIG announcement as COVID-19 wreaks havoc in China

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 incredible health benefits of cherries
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits
In pics: Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 174 crore on most expensive mansion in Portugal
Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani model's name pops out amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik breakup
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optic Illusion: Can you spot the predator in the picture?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.