Centre makes BIG announcement as COVID-19 wreaks havoc in China

Mandaviya said after the meeting that COVID-19 is not over yet and he has directed the concerned officials and departments to remain on alert.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said that more people should take precautionary doses (File)

Amid growing concerns over the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in China and some other countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday (December 21) held a meeting with senior government officials and experts to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

According to reports, the secretaries of health and Ayush ministries, Department of Pharmaceuticals and Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

Mandaviya said after the meeting that COVID-19 is not over yet and he has directed the concerned officials and departments to remain on alert. Mandaviya added that India is ready to tackle any situation and steps will be taken to further strengthen surveillance.

"In view of rising cases of #COVID19 in some countries, I reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," tweeted Mandaviya.

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said that more people should take precautionary doses. Only 27-28% people have taken precaution dose so far. “We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone,” Paul said after the meeting.

On Tuesday, the government had issued directions to all states and Union Territories to send all COVID-19 cases to INSACOG genome sequencing labs.

"ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to all states.

"Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," added the letter.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in China and the death toll is also rising with each passing day. The COVID-19 cases jumped in China after the government decided to change its Zero Covid policy which allowed the authorities to impose tough lockdowns and testing at mass level.

