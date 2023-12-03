Viral video: Girl dances while lying down on railway platform, internet is not impressed

A viral video from Mumbai showcases a girl dancing in an unconventional manner on a crowded railway platform, drawing both amusement and criticism.

In an era where the quest for social media stardom drives people to unprecedented lengths, a recent incident in Mumbai has left netizens both amused and bewildered. The latest trend of impromptu dance performances has reached new heights as a girl took to dancing on a crowded railway platform, drawing mixed reactions from the onlookers.

Will this #Nautanki ever end in #IndianRailways premises..



It seems some "Spirit" has possessed all of them... pic.twitter.com/Lkakv70NQm — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) December 2, 2023

The peculiar dance was captured in a video that surfaced on the Twitter account @mumbaimatterz, known for sharing unusual content related to the bustling city. The video showcases a girl showcasing her dance moves on what appears to be a Mumbai railway platform. The dance, set to the tune of 'Koi Mil Gaya' from the Bollywood film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' takes an unexpected turn as the girl lies down on the platform, eliciting a mix of shock and amusement from the surrounding crowd.

With dozens of commuters witnessing the spontaneous performance, the video has garnered over 46 thousand views since being posted. The reactions to the dance have been diverse, with some expressing disapproval, others calling for objections, and a few acknowledging the confidence it takes to dance so unabashedly in a public space.

Commentary on the video reflects a range of opinions, with one user questioning when such dramatic episodes on railway platforms will cease, while another suggests that people should voice their objections. There's also a nod to the courage required to perform in front of a sizable crowd, along with a humorous remark speculating that even Shahrukh Khan might reconsider his career after witnessing such a display.

The social media sphere is abuzz with varied responses, including comments like "This is so so bad," "Cringe at its peak," and "Oh, I can't watch this."