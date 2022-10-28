Search icon
Viral video: Elderly woman dances to Govinda's 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye' song, impresses internet

In her recent post, she can be seen dancing to Govinda's hit song Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Age is just a number and does not indicate a person's talent or skill level. And this elderly lady is a prime example. A woman named Sajida is a fantastic dancer and regularly shares her dance routines with her 172 lakh followers on Instagram. In her recent post, she can be seen dancing to Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan's hit song Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye. Her expressions and effortless movements have astounded Instagram users. There's a chance her dancing skills will astound you as well and make you say 'wow.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sajida (@saj.khan.2310)

In the viral video, the old lady dressed in a salwar suit can be seen gracefully doing the steps and it is just mesmerizing to watch her perform. Her expressions are perfect, and she has a lovely smile on her face as she performs this popular song. She aces all the steps to the song and it is amazing to watch her dance.

The video has garnered over 69k views on the photo-sharing platform since it was shared. Netizens were blown away by the lady's enthusiasm and admired her graceful dance moves.  The comments section is flooded with love-struck and heart emojis. 

"Such beautiful gestures and expressions, wrote an user with several emoticons. "Your grace and aura are beyond description! "What a captivating performance," said another. "You are so graceful, Aunty." Every time, I am astounded. "Love and lots of love," said a third. "Madam, your expressions and that twinkle in your eyes have stolen my heart." "Sending all my love," added a fourth.

