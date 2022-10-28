Woman takes lion for walk, viral video divides internet

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: We've seen a lot of bizarre videos, but this one is by far the most perplexing. A video has gone viral showing a woman walking with a lion tied in chain. We're not sure whether this is brave or stupid. The woman can be seen casually walking with wild in the viral video. Given the woman's calm demeanor, we can assume this isn't her first such stunt. The shocking clip is shared on Instagram by user named @k4_khaleel. Take a look here:

In the viral clip that seems to have been shot in the zoo, the lion also seem pretty comfortable in the woman's company. The wild cat neither attack the woman or the person shooting the video. The last frame shows the woman patting and rubbing the body of the predator. The video appears to be an Indian adaptation of the late Steve Irwin's show. The Australian zookeeper, known as the "crocodile hunter," loved animals and was well-known for his adoration to them.

The short clip went viral for obvious reasons. Netizens were left shocked after watching the video. They took to the comment section to share their views. While some users applaud the woman for her daring act, others think it was a bad decision and advise others not to try it in real life. One user wrote, "it's too dangerous," Another user said, "mam please be extra careful.. wild cats are not toys"