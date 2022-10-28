Search icon
Optical illusion: Can you spot teacher’s lost glasses hidden in THIS pic?

You only have 10 seconds to find teacher’s lost glasses inside classroom in the picture below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

Optical illusion: Can you spot teacher's lost glasses hidden in THIS pic?
Image Credits: Bright Side

New Delhi: There are numerous interesting quizzes, puzzles, and optical illusions on the internet to help you make the most of your free time. Optical illusion tests are well known to stimulate the brain. A new optical illusion has people scratching their heads. You only have 10 seconds to find teacher’s lost glasses inside classroom in the picture below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check.

Jagranjosh

The image above depicts a classroom scene in which students are studying in the presence of their teacher. Inside the room, one mischievous boy is flying paper planes. Inside the classroom, a child is sleeping. The teacher has lost his glasses and is having difficulty keeping an eye on the students. The illusion challenges viewers to find the teacher's misplaced glasses within the image. Only 2% of people are said to be able to spot the hidden glasses in this image.

Try again, we know you can do it

If you are unable to locate the lost glasses, we are here to assist you! The glasses are hidden near the boy sitting closest to the window. We have highlighted the glasses in the image below for your help:

Jagranjosh

