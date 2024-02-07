Twitter
Headlines

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to get new 4-lane underpass, to cost over Rs 92 crore; check details

Wonder Man crew member dies in accident on Marvel set

Video: Ancient Lord Vishnu statue, resembling Ram Lalla, found in Karnataka riverbed; watch

Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome colour option in India, first 100 online bookings to come with free…

Viral video: Aerial view of India's last road in Dhanushkodi mesmerizes internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Video: Ancient Lord Vishnu statue, resembling Ram Lalla, found in Karnataka riverbed; watch

Meet man who started his journey with Rs 500, built Rs 3197 crore company, lost Rs 1400 crore after...

This actor once was bigger than Amitabh, Dharmendra, gave 33 hits, quit films at his peak to become sanyasi, died in...

Black grapes vs green grapes vs red grapes: Which is healthier

Flowers that symbolise protection

5 Bollywood blockbusters Dilip Kumar lost to other stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

This actor once was bigger than Amitabh, Dharmendra, gave 33 hits, quit films at his peak to become sanyasi, died in...

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with superhit film, got married at peak of career, quit acting, she is now..

Meet man who was physiotherapist, then entered film industry, gave 3 blockbuster films, made Rs 1347 crore, is now...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Aerial view of India's last road in Dhanushkodi mesmerizes internet

The Government of India's official X page recently shared a breathtaking aerial video of Dhanushkodi's last road in Tamil Nadu, capturing the scenic beauty towards Arichal Munai.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a captivating display of India's natural beauty, the official X (formerly Twitter) page of the Government of India recently shared a mesmerizing aerial video featuring the last road in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu. The footage, skillfully captured by Thirumala Sanchari, showcases the scenic route to Arichal Munai, hailed as the final road in Southern India.

The accompanying caption urged viewers to "behold the breathtaking beauty" as they feasted their eyes on the enchanting view of Dhanushkodi's last road. The response from viewers was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing awe at the stunning landscapes.

One viewer on X likened the road's appearance to a "Magnificent Shivling," invoking the phrase "Har Har Mahadev." Another suggested implementing a ban on vehicles, except for small electric ones, to preserve the pristine area.

Thirumala Sanchari, the person behind the camera, expressed gratitude to the government for the "support and recognition" of the captivating video. Dhanushkodi, known for its natural splendor, holds a special place as one of the most beautiful and iconic locations in the country.

The significance of the last road is heightened by its proximity to Sri Lanka, a mere 18 km away, marking the southernmost tip of India. Visitors can embark on a journey to explore the area using four-wheelers or local autos from Rameshwaram, ultimately reaching Ram Setu (Adam's Bridge), where the Bay of Bengal meets the Indian Ocean. For those seeking an added adventure, a scenic train ride on the Rameshwaram-Chennai Express across the Pamban Bridge from mainland Tamil Nadu is also an option.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Aerial view of India's last road in Dhanushkodi mesmerizes internet

US President Joe Biden slams Israeli PM Netanyahu, calls him a 'Bad Guy'

Monkey fever kills 2 in Karnataka: Know causes, symptoms and preventive tips

Video: Ancient Lord Vishnu statue, resembling Ram Lalla, found in Karnataka riverbed; watch

Meet Indian genius who took on another genius over advantages of 'Nuclear vs Solar', was sacked from his job due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE