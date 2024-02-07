Viral video: Aerial view of India's last road in Dhanushkodi mesmerizes internet

In a captivating display of India's natural beauty, the official X (formerly Twitter) page of the Government of India recently shared a mesmerizing aerial video featuring the last road in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu. The footage, skillfully captured by Thirumala Sanchari, showcases the scenic route to Arichal Munai, hailed as the final road in Southern India.

Behold the breathtaking beauty!



Feast your eyes on the mesmerizing view of India's last road at Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu.

: Thirumala Sanchari#IncredibleIndia#NewIndia#Dhanushkodi pic.twitter.com/xH5k6J6HyA — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 6, 2024

The accompanying caption urged viewers to "behold the breathtaking beauty" as they feasted their eyes on the enchanting view of Dhanushkodi's last road. The response from viewers was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing awe at the stunning landscapes.

One viewer on X likened the road's appearance to a "Magnificent Shivling," invoking the phrase "Har Har Mahadev." Another suggested implementing a ban on vehicles, except for small electric ones, to preserve the pristine area.

Thirumala Sanchari, the person behind the camera, expressed gratitude to the government for the "support and recognition" of the captivating video. Dhanushkodi, known for its natural splendor, holds a special place as one of the most beautiful and iconic locations in the country.

The significance of the last road is heightened by its proximity to Sri Lanka, a mere 18 km away, marking the southernmost tip of India. Visitors can embark on a journey to explore the area using four-wheelers or local autos from Rameshwaram, ultimately reaching Ram Setu (Adam's Bridge), where the Bay of Bengal meets the Indian Ocean. For those seeking an added adventure, a scenic train ride on the Rameshwaram-Chennai Express across the Pamban Bridge from mainland Tamil Nadu is also an option.