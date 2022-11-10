Meta employee, on maternity leave, wakes up at 3am to feed her baby; receives layoff email | Photo: LinkedIn/@Anneka Patel

When the Meta announced it was firing over 11,000 people which roughly 13 percent of the entire workforce, employees felt like lightning struck them. The cutbacks impacted a variety of divisions and geographic areas, but the business and recruiting teams were especially affected. Engineers were among the divisions that did not experience as much reduction.

As a result of the social media giant's huge layoffs, several people have lost their jobs, and stories of the affected employees have appeared. On LinkedIn, an ex-employee shared one such story. In her touching post, Anneka Patel described how she learned that she was being fired go by Meta.

The maternity leave for Anneka, the manager of communications, was scheduled to end in February. She revealed that she had received the news of the layoffs while nursing her three-month-old baby around 3 in the morning.

On Linkedin, she posted a heartbreaking post about being fired. She claimed that she learned she was one of the 11,000 employees affected by the Meta layoffs on Wednesday morning.

“I woke up at 3am to pump for my three month old baby girl, Emilia. I check my work email as I was anticipating the email from Mark Zuckerberg about the layoffs and there it was, but there was no details about which teams or who was impacted,” she wrote.

She wrote in her lengthy post that ever since she relocated from London to the Bay Area nine years ago, working at Meta had been her dream job. For 2.5 years, she was employed at Facebook Groups. In May 2020, Anneka Patel was hired by Meta, which had been actively recruiting throughout the Covid epidemic after discovering that the unexpected increase in web traffic represented a long-term shift in people's behaviour.

According to media reports, the number of employees increased to about 90,000 in just two years. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of the firm, acknowledged this in his announcement post.

