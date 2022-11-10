Viral Video: Service dog mimics CISF officer’s Yoga moves at metro station

Viral Video: Service dog mimics CISF officer’s Yoga moves at Delhi metro station | Photo: Instagram/@bharatdefenders

A wholesome video is doing rounds on social media and winning internet users’ hearts. In the viral video of dog and Central Industrial Security Force officer can be seen doing yoga at Delhi metro, India Today reported. Interestingly, a service dog at metro station can be seen depicting the CISF officer’s yoga moves exactly.

The viral video shows the training bond between the service dog and CISF officer. In the short clip, a CISF personnel can be seen training a dog. The personnel did some yoga poses and the dog imitated him perfectly. The incident happened at a metro station and commuters couldn't help but record the sight.

The viral video was shared by an Instagram user that goes by the name of ‘bharatdefenders’ along with the caption that reads, “CISF showcasing the training bond at metro station.” Since it was uploaded Instagram, the viral video has garnered over 17,000 views. After watching the viral duo, service dog and CISF officer, performing yoga.

Many internet users commented on the viral post. One user wrote in the comment section, “Proud”. While another commented, “Amazing”. The page ‘Defenders of Bharat’ regularly post video and photos of Armed Force officers on their Instagram page.

