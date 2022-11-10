Video of woman born with 'no-bone' nose goes viral, leaves internet in splits | Photo: Instagram/@romanabruintjes

Everyday millions of people go viral on social media because of their unique, sometime bizarre videos. From performing back-flips at beach to getting bit by a massive Anaconda, several such video go viral on social media. On social media, a particularly interesting video of a woman flexing her "no-bone" nose has gone viral.

Romana can be seen flattening her entire nose in the trending video. "Do you have a bone in your nose?" is the text that appears on her Instagram video that has gone viral.The video was shared on Instagram by Romana on her Instagram account. She shared the video, which had already been put on TikTok and had over 1 million views, on Instagram. The viral video has received over 10,000 views since it was posted.

Many internet users found the video hilarious, one user wrote, “It doesn't matter Sche if you ever run into a glass door.” Born without a nose or any cartilage in her nose, Romana Bruintjes of the Netherlands. Her nose can be bent in any direction because there is no bone or cartilage to hold it.

According to Romana's Instagram page, she is a singer, make-up artist, and photographer. Romana can be seen turning to her side and pushing her finger against her nose in the short video. On Instagram, she has over 8600 followers. On her social media accounts, the Dutch influencer frequently posts and shares hilarious videos.

She also shared to her followers how she always looks beautiful with makeup. In a previous video, influencer astounded the internet by dancing to Britney Spears' Toxic while squishing her nose against the bathroom's opaque glass to show off her flexible nose.

