Man’s hilarious dancing moves in baraat goes viral, netizens say 'mauj kardi'

Now a hilarious video of a man's quirky dance moves in a baraat has gone crazy viral online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 05:21 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: A wedding is most likely one of the most memorable days in a person's life. They get a lot of attention. Family and friends go out of their way to shower love and make the person feel very special. Furthermore, the celebration in which people come and dance to the beats of dhol, particularly from the groom's side when he is on his way to his future wife's house, becomes the ultimate extravaganza. Now a hilarious video of a man's quirky dance moves in a baraat has gone crazy viral online. The video is dropped on Instagram by a user named Ansh Parasher and it has amassed over 3 million views till now.

The viral video features a man dancing in baraat and demonstrating every step of drinking alchol, from pouring a drink to enjoying it with snacks. According to netizens, the dhol players also joined in with gusto, and the performance was too groovy. The dhol players also participated enthusiastically, and undoubtedly the performance was too groovy. So hilarious, right?

After being shared online few days ago, the clip garnered close to 3.1 million views. Netizens couldn’t stop their laugh over the hilarious dance performance and flooded the comments box with their funny reactions. “Bhai explaining the whole process without saying a single word,” a user said. Another user commented, “Dil ki bato ko samjhane ke liye lafzon ki jarurat nahi hoti.” “Poori mehfil ka scene ek reel me samjha diya bhai ne to,” wrote a third user.

DNA Originals
More

