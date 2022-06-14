Domino's Pizza female employee assaulted by a group of women in Indore

Screengrab from the viral video

A Domino’s Pizza female employee in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore was brutally beaten up by a group of 4 women.

The entire incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident went viral on social media. The four accused, who are allegedly a part of a local gang, also beat the victim with a stick and kept hitting her even as she fell to the ground.

The violent video is reportedly shared by the local gang itself on social media. The reason behind, why the employee got brutally beaten up is still unknown.

In the video, the female employee can be seen screaming and crying out in pain, but no one comes in support to save her.

The pizza chain employee in the video said "She will file a police complaint" to which one of the lady goons replies "Go call the police".

The lady then tried to save her life by entering a nearby residence. Soon after the assault video got viral on social media, many people criticized the group of women for beating and abusing the lady so badly.

According to reports, the victim later lodged a complaint against the four women at a local police station. Police said they were trying to identify the accused.

