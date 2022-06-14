Vladimir Putin’s bodyguards collecting his poop on foreign trips? Know reason behind claim

File photo

A lot of rumours and speculations are being made about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health and well-being as his country remains embroiled in a war with Ukraine. Now, a new claim is being made about the Russian president, more specifically, about his bathroom habits.

Soon after rumours of Vladimir Putin having cancer, schizophrenia and dementia broke out, a French news report claims that the president’s bodyguards follow him to the bathroom and collect his excrements while he is on foreign trips.

This claim is being made by the French news magazine Paris Match in an investigative report by Russian journalist Regis Gente. The news report claims that whenever Putin is on a trip abroad, his bodyguards follow him to the bathroom and collect his fecal matter.

The report further says that the fecal matter is collected by the bodyguards, packed in a suitcase, and sent back to Russia. As per the claims, the Federal Protective Service agents traveling with Putin collect fecal matter, seal it into specialized bags and then send them back to Russia.

According to the French publication, there is a reason behind Putin’s bodyguard indulging in these special duties. The journalist claims that fecal matter is collected to make sure that the Russian president’s health problems are not exposed to the world.

Vladimir Putin’s bodyguards collect his poop and send it to Russia to make sure that his health problems remain undiscovered to the world, and no one can detect any anomalies in his health and well-being by conducting DNA tests through his excrement.

Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former DIA intelligence officer, told Fox News, “Putin fears the possibility of any information about his health getting into the hands of foreign intelligence services. He wants to project the image that he will be ruling Russia indefinitely in order to deter any chaos associated with a change of power.”

This comes just as the Russia-Ukraine war remains at its peak, and tensions run high in both nations. Both the countries have lost a significant amount of troops, but Russia has confirmed that its “special military operation” will continue till they have achieved their goals.

