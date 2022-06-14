Uttarakhand: Viral video shows CPU personnel heroically saving toddler's life who fell from e-rickshaw

Photo via Twitter/@ANINewsUP

A City Patrol Unit (CPU) personnel heroically saved a little kid's life after the toddler fell off the mother's lap from an e-rickshaw. The officer, identified as Sundar Sharma, did not care about his life as he rushed to get hold of the child amid trails of traffic-filled road.

The incident took place in Kashipur, a city in Udham Singh Nagar district, in Uttarakhand. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera where the child fell off the lap of her mother who was sitting on an e-rickshaw. The video was shared on Twitter by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

Watch the viral video here.

"He was on duty at Cheema Chauraha. An e-rickshaw took a very sharp turn due to which a woman on it dropped her child. The child fell in front of a bus. Without caring for his life, Sundar signalled the bus to stop, ran, picked her up," said Circle Officer (CO) City on Monday. The toddler was later handed over to her mother, the officials added.

Many people also commented on the video and praised the officer for his heroics and bravery. One user wrote, "Salute to the officer." Another user also commended the driver of the bus who was coming up from behind and praised him for his reflexes. "Driver deserves repect too. He had very good reflexes," the user wrote.