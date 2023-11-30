Headlines

Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

A 35-year-old man in Vietnam sought medical help for severe headaches, only to discover that a pair of chopsticks had been lodged in his brain for five months.

Nov 30, 2023

In a startling medical revelation, a 35-year-old man in Vietnam was dumbfounded to discover the cause of his severe headaches that had plagued him for the past five months - a pair of chopsticks lodged in his brain. Seeking medical help at Dong Hoi's Cuba Friendship Hospital on November 25, the patient reported intense headaches, along with fluid discharge and loss, according to the New York Post.

CT scans conducted as part of the diagnostic process revealed that the man was suffering from tension pneumocephalus, an uncommon neurological condition marked by a dangerous increase in intracranial pressure. Further investigations brought to light the bizarre origin of the man's distressing symptoms: a pair of chopsticks that had apparently entered through his nose and penetrated into his brain.

The man, initially perplexed by the presence of chopsticks in his brain, recollected a fight he had been involved in five months earlier while drinking in Vietnam, as reported by Vietnam VN. Although the details of the altercation were fuzzy in his memory, he vaguely recalled being stabbed in the face with an unidentified object.

Despite seeking medical attention immediately after the incident, doctors at the time failed to detect any chopsticks or abnormalities in his nose. In hindsight, the bewildered patient now speculates that he was stabbed in the nose with the food utensils during the fight, and they remained undetected in his skull until the recent discovery.

Fortunately, through endoscopic surgery performed via the nose, doctors successfully removed the chopsticks. Subsequent microsurgery was then employed to close the fistula, an abnormal connection between the artery and vein in the brain and spinal cord tissue.

The patient, currently in stable condition, is awaiting discharge from the hospital. This bizarre case underscores the importance of thorough medical examinations and serves as a reminder of the unexpected ways in which injuries can manifest over time.

