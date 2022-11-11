Jaane kya dikh jaaye! Video of foreigner performing parkour in Rajasthan's Jodhpur goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: Parkour was a popular trend that began in the early 2000s. A recent video making the rounds on Twitter demonstrates how the trend is making a comeback. Basically, parkour is an athletic activity in which a person moves from one location to another by performing some of the most outrageous actions, which may include acrobatics. The internet is flooded with videos of people performing some nail-biting parkour stunts. However, most of them are from European nations. But have you ever thought of someone doing parkour in India? We're guessing you haven't seen it. But don't worry, because a video of foreigners performing parkour on the streets of Rajasthan's Jodhpur is going crazy viral on social media. The video is shared on Instagram by a user named @david.benedikt_.

Take a look here:

The video opens with the foreigner performing parkour stunts in Jodhpur. A few seconds into the video, he jumps and lands on another house and keeps doing that. "Parkour in Jodhpur - the blue heaven #parkour #parkourindia #india #jodhpur #parcours #rajasthan #travel #salto #diwali #freerunning #tajmahal #monkeys #newdelhi #jaipur #sport #fitness #action #love #bluecity #thebluecityofjodhpur #rooftop #climbing" David wrote while sharing the video.

The clip was shared on November 1 and has received over 251k views on it so far and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens have been completely bowled over by the men’s skills in the clip and have flooded the comments section with praises. “Missing all these practice session ” posted an Instagram user. “Parkour in Jodhpur WOW shared another. “A sight to behold,” expressed a third. “Impressed wow,” wrote a fourth.