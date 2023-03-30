Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Students cry their eyes out as favourite teacher bids goodbye, viral video

The rare sight was witnessed at Government school in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The short yet emotional clip is sure to leave you teary-eyed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Students cry their eyes out as favourite teacher bids goodbye, viral video
New Delhi: Aside from peers and family, teachers play an important role in shaping our personalities during our formative years. One of the most essential relationships in our lives is between teachers and students. One video that shows how essential teachers can be to a child has gone viral on social media. The viral footage shows students sobbing as they bid farewell to a beloved instructor. The rare sight was witnessed at Government school in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The short yet emotional clip is sure to leave you teary-eyed.

The now-viral was shared on Twitter by journalist Shobhna Yadav. In the short segment, schoolchildren can be seen crying their hearts out during the teacher's farewell. The teacher in return consoles the kids and even promises them that he would visit later.

"Some farewells that make everyone cry. There was a farewell party for the children of class five in the government school of Bareilly, so everyone from the teacher to the children had tears in their eyes." Shobhna captioned the clip on Twitter.

Needless to mention, the video went viral online garnering more than 13,000 views. Many people praised and thanked the teacher on social media, saying how hard he must have worked to establish such a bond with his students. The video also sparked a discussion about how hard rural teachers work despite the numerous challenges they experience on a daily basis.


