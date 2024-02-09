Twitter
Unlikely friendship: Viral video captures adorable interaction between puppy and king cobra

A surprising viral video on Instagram has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, showcasing an adorable interaction between a playful puppy and a massive king cobra.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 02:39 PM IST

In a world where the notion of a puppy facing off against a massive king cobra would typically evoke fearsome images of a perilous encounter, a recent viral video has left viewers astounded. Shared by Instagram user david0ff_01, the video showcases an unexpected and heartwarming interaction between a playful puppy and a massive king cobra.

Contrary to expectations, the footage reveals the puppy engaging in a surprisingly friendly manner with the cobra. Rather than resorting to aggression, the king cobra appears bewildered as the puppy licks and cuddles with it. The scene is as unusual as it is adorable, defying the natural instincts of these two vastly different species.

The Instagram post quickly gained traction, amassing an impressive 20,000 likes and capturing the attention of users from around the globe. Comments flooded in, expressing a spectrum of reactions to the extraordinary footage.

One Instagram user humorously remarked, "Cobra is confused." Another chimed in, stating, "He was so cute even the snake didn’t know what to do." The prevailing sentiment among commenters suggested that the serpent, far from being hostile, seemed genuinely perplexed by the unexpected display of affection from the puppy. "That serpent felt the love from this pup; it was confused," added a third commenter.

The video has sparked conversations about the unpredictability of nature and the capacity for unlikely friendships to form even in the animal kingdom. "Never seen a cobra that friendly," observed another user, highlighting the extraordinary nature of the encounter. One user went so far as to playfully suggest, "Cobra raised the bar," acknowledging the unique twist in the relationship dynamics between these two creatures.

