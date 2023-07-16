This IIT alumnus, pilot-YouTuber earns crores from big brand endorsements, estimated net worth is…

Gaurav Taneja's substantial wealth can be attributed to his successful endeavors on YouTube, brand endorsements, and other business ventures.

New Delhi: Gaurav Taneja, popularly known by his online persona Flying Beast, has gained significant popularity as one of the most renowned Indian YouTubers. Apart from his successful YouTube career, he is also recognized for his passion for fitness, his profession as a commercial pilot, and his expertise as a nutritionist. His YouTube videos have captivated audiences across the internet, owing to their engaging and entertaining content. Consequently, many individuals are often curious about Gaurav Taneja's earnings, salary, and overall net worth. To shed light on these aspects, here is a more detailed elaboration.

Net Worth of Gaurav Taneja:

According to reports from various media sources, Gaurav Taneja, or Flying Beast, has amassed a substantial net worth. This substantial wealth can be attributed to his successful endeavors on YouTube, brand endorsements, and other business ventures. It is estimated that a significant portion of his income is generated through YouTube AdSense compensation, which alone amounts to around Rs 20 lakhs.

Beyond his Flying Beast channel, Gaurav Taneja manages two other highly popular YouTube channels: FitMuscle TV and Rasbhari ke Papa. These channels, along with different sponsorships, contribute to his impressive earnings. Reportedly, Gaurav Taneja earns a substantial income ranging from Rs 22 to 25 lakhs from these three YouTube channels and associated collaborations. It is worth mentioning that aside from his online pursuits, Gaurav Taneja is also pursuing a law degree at Delhi University, which showcases his diverse interests and dedication to personal growth.

Gaurav Taneja's Presence on Social Media:

Gaurav Taneja, or Flying Beast, has built a significant presence on multiple social media platforms, but he is most active on YouTube and Instagram. His primary YouTube channel, Flying Beast, has amassed a massive subscriber base of nearly 8 million, showcasing the popularity of his content and the connection he has formed with his viewers. On Flying Beast, Gaurav shares engaging travel vlogs, providing glimpses into his life and adventures.

Additionally, Gaurav Taneja runs another YouTube channel called Rasbhari Ke Papa, which caters to the gaming community. With 1.24 million subscribers, the channel offers gaming-related content, catering to the interests of his diverse audience.

Apart from YouTube, Gaurav Taneja maintains a strong presence on Instagram, where he enjoys a massive fan following of over 1.9 million people. Through his Instagram account, he shares various aspects of his life, including family moments and snippets from his fitness journey. Recently, he delighted his followers by sharing an adorable video featuring his daughter, further strengthening his bond with his dedicated fan base.